The Latest: 2 pardoned ranchers arrive home in Oregon

By  Associated Press
2018/07/12 02:57

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump pardoning two Oregon cattle ranchers convicted of arson (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

A father and son pardoned by President Donald Trump after being convicted of intentionally setting fires on public land in Oregon flew home after being released from custody.

They were greeted in Burns by family members, journalists and riders on horseback carrying American flags.

Steven Hammond gave thanks Wednesday to Trump and the many people who wrote to him and his father Dwight Hammond while they were in prison.

The sentencing of the men to mandatory five-year-minimum terms became a rallying cry for those who oppose federal control of public lands.

Others said they committed serious crimes and worried that the pardons might prompt other actions involving public lands.

___

11:20 p.m.

A father and son convicted of intentionally setting fires on public land in Oregon and pardoned by President Donald Trump are seen as rugged individualists to some and dangerous arsonists to others.

The sentencing of Dwight and Steven Hammond to mandatory five-year-minimum terms became a rallying cry for those who oppose federal control of public lands.

Others said they committed serious crimes and worried that the pardons might prompt other actions involving public lands.

Their case led other ranchers to launch an armed occupation of Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in rural Oregon for 41 days in 2016.

The Hammonds were released Tuesday.