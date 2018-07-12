This National Mac & Cheese Day, Kraft Mac & Cheese Turns to Fans to Make History

PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2018--Kraft Mac & Cheese, a staple on American tables for over 80 years, has alternated featuring a spoon and fork on the front of its iconic “blue box.” But a strong debate has been stirring on the brand’s Twitter channel, and the brand has asked America to decide which utensil should have a place on the box in the future.

Are you #TeamFORK or #TeamSPOON? It's time to make Kraft #MacAndCheese history. Vote to change the utensil on the box.

Fans have until the morning of National Mac and Cheese Day on July 14 to vote if they prefer to eat their Kraft Mac & Cheese with a spoon or a fork. The utensil that garners the most votes will take center stage on all of their boxes in 2019. To place your vote, visit @kraftmacncheese on Twitter.

“For years we’ve seen people discuss their favorite ways to eat Kraft Mac & Cheese. Given Mac & Cheese is something many Americans have been eating since childhood, it’s no surprise people have very strong opinions on how to eat it,” said Jennifer Healy, Head of Brand Building for Kraft Macaroni & Cheese. “Listening to our fans discuss the merits of #TeamFORK and #TeamSPOON has been a lot of fun for us, and we are excited to see where this takes our box in the future!”

In less than 24 hours since going live, the poll has seen over 50,000 votes. #TeamFORK has had a commanding lead from Day 1, and it remains to be seen if #TeamSPOON can pull a late comeback and maintain its spot on the box. Keep checking back on Twitter to see how it all shakes out!

