The Latest: Family 1st in line for San Francisco mayor oath

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on inauguration of San Francisco's new mayor (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

Family members of the new San Francisco mayor are among the first in line for her inauguration.

Jeanette Dupas-Walker, a cousin of incoming mayor London Breed's mother, roused two grandchildren early Wednesday to see their cousin take the oath of office.

She says "it brings tears of joy" when she thinks about Breed's accomplishments.

One of Dupas-Walker's grandsons, 11-year-old Jayden Dupas, said he was irritated to be woken up so early but also is astonished that someone from his background is San Francisco's first black female mayor.

He said he expects to congratulate her later.

___

12:05 a.m.

London Breed is set to make history when she takes the oath of office and becomes the first black female elected mayor of San Francisco.

Breed, who will be sworn in Wednesday, succeeds Mayor Ed Lee. His unexpected death in December prompted a special June election to serve the remainder of his term.

Breed, a 43-year-old San Francisco native, has pledged to address the city's most pressing problems, including homeless tent camps, open drug use and unbearably high housing prices.

She also says she is committed to ensuring that impoverished African American and other minority children receive the opportunities they need to advance.

Breed was most recently president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.