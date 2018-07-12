  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/12 02:01
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 12 8 .600
Atlanta 10 9 .526
Connecticut 10 10 .500 2
Chicago 7 13 .350 5
New York 6 14 .300 6
Indiana 2 18 .100 10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 15 6 .714
Phoenix 14 7 .667 1
Los Angeles 13 8 .619 2
Minnesota 12 8 .600
Dallas 11 8 .579 3
Las Vegas 9 12 .429 6

___

Tuesday's Games

Los Angeles 77, Seattle 75, OT

Dallas 101, Phoenix 72

Las Vegas 98, Chicago 74

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta 106, Washington 89

New York 79, Connecticut 76

Minnesota 87, Indiana 65

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Los Angeles, 3:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Phoenix at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.<