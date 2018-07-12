2 minors among 4 killed in attack in southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero say that four people, including two minors, have been killed in an attack on a rural road.

Guerrero state security spokesman Roberto Alvarez says armed men fired on the vehicle carrying the victims when it failed to stop for them in the township of Coyuca de Benitez.

In a statement Wednesday, Alvarez said three victims, including a 17-year-old boy, died at the scene and an 11-year-old boy died later at a hospital Tuesday night. The victims were from the community of Tepetixtla.

Coyuca de Benitez is about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest of Acapulco.