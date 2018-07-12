Spanish fishing vessel sinks off Argentina; 25 rescued

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina's Navy says 25 crewmembers of a sunken Spanish fishing vessel have been rescued in the South Atlantic. It says at least one person died and another is missing.

The Navy statement says it was alerted Tuesday night that the Dorneda was in trouble.

Early in the morning, the Spanish fishing trawler Farruco found two life rafts and a lifeboat with crewmembers from Spain, Peru, Morocco and Indonesia aboard. The British vessel Beagle I was taking the survivors to shore in Puerto Madryn, some 800 miles (1,300 kilometers) south of Buenos Aires.

The Navy says it's still searching for the missing crewmember.

Navy spokesman Enrique Balbi says the ship apparently took on water during rough weather.