Global Photography Equipment Market 2018-2022 | Product Innovation and Portfolio Extension to Boost Growth | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2018--The is expected to post a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180711005675/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global photography equipment market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is product innovation and portfolio extension leading to premiumization. There is a high demand for high-quality cameras with integrated modern technology. Thus, the products such as cameras and other equipment with innovative features and functionalities are priced higher than other regular products. In addition, portfolio extension also leads to product premiumization.

This market research report on the global photography equipment market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

THIS REPORT IS AVAILABLE AT A USD 1,000 DISCOUNT FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY:

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing demand for MILCs and waterproof cameras as one of the key emerging trends in the global photography equipment market:

Global photography equipment market: Increasing demand for MILCs and waterproof cameras

Vendors of photography equipment have introduced various types of cameras to provide better photography experience and high efficiency. One of the emerging trends in the market is the increasing demand for mirrorless interchangeable cameras. These cameras have become very popular over the years. Customers seek these cameras as they offer a convenient photography experience and are easy to use.

“The MILCs are lighter and smaller than DLSRs. They do not contain mirrors inside the camera body. Thus, the light passes directly through the lens and the image sensors. Also, some of the users can use third-party lens adapters in their mirrorless cameras. They can also attach the lenses of other brands,” says a senior market research analyst at Technavio.

Global photography equipment market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global photography equipment market by products (cameras and other photography equipment) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The cameras segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 60% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with approximately 36% of the market share, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The US, Canada, and Brazil contributed the maximum share in the Americas.

LOOKING FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS MARKET?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Competitive scenario

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180711005675/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY PHOTOGRAPHY

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/11/2018 01:06 PM/DISC: 07/11/2018 01:06 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180711005675/en