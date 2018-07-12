Beta Systems Announces New Software Generation "Symphony" for the Intelligent Data Center

BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2018--Beta Systems DCI Software AG presents the 7th generation of its. With the new Symphony generation, Beta Systems delivers flexibly adaptable solutions and answers to the changing tasks for the mainframe in the enterprise data center. Ease of use combined with modern user interfaces, direct cost savings and efficiency gains as well as improvements in security & monitoring are some of the advantages of Symphony. Extended possibilities for automation and integration in web or cloud environments and a modernized technical basis complete the new generation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180711005680/en/

New Beta Systems Software-Generation Symphony for Data Center. picture: Beta Systems

The use of Beta Symphony applications enables direct and indirect cost savings in IT operations. The user interfaces developed in collaboration with client companies allow users and IT operating teams to perform tasks faster and easier. New and optimized elements of the Beta Systems architecture in conjunction with the new versions of z/OS allow encryption and data transfer processes to be performed with up to 15% less CPU consumption. A new health checker with intelligent, automated checks relieves the operating team and the application gives feedback if problems have been identified. In this way, potential problems in production operations can be avoided from the outset.

New functions for archiving

Beta Systems also invested in the modernization of the technologies used and in the optimization of the Beta Systems Architecture (BSA) by a modern JavaBSA. The latest z/OS operating system versions and IBM Z hardware support Symphony as well as current operating systems and modern web application servers including IBM Websphere Liberty. All products of Beta Symphony support the Internet Protocol Version 6. New functions for archiving simplify the scope of compliance requirements: A new key date archiving now makes it possible to calculate the archive retention time with an exactly defined start date. The reduction of the archive expiry date allows the expiry date for archived lists and documents to be brought forward.

The Symphony product generation offers interactive, self-explanatory, attractively designed user interfaces that facilitate the work objectives of the users. They increase comprehensibility and simplify access to important and frequently used functions. Complexity is reduced and readability and clarity are optimized. This makes working with the products faster and easier, and customers save working time directly.

For more information on the company and its products:

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180711005680/en/

CONTACT: Beta Systems

Thomas gr. Osterhues

Tel.: +49-(0)30-726-118-0

Fax: +49-(0)30-726-118-850

thomas.osterhues[at]betasystems.com

KEYWORD: EUROPE NORTH AMERICA CANADA GERMANY

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE

SOURCE: Beta Systems DCI Software AG

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/11/2018 01:11 PM/DISC: 07/11/2018 01:11 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180711005680/en