Global Fundus Cameras Market 2018-2022 | Growing Demand for Hybrid Cameras to Drive Growth | Technavio

A key factor driving the market’s growth is the growing geriatric population and increasing incidence of eye diseases. The global fundus cameras market is expected to benefit from the growing incidence of eye diseases among the global population. The increasing prevalence of intraocular eye disorders such as cataract, glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy is likely to increase the need for proper diagnosis and eye care.

This market research report on the provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing demand for hybrid cameras as one of the key emerging trends in the global fundus cameras market:

Global fundus cameras market: Growing demand for hybrid cameras

The increasing prevalence of eye diseases is necessitating the need for technologically advanced imaging equipment for better diagnosis and treatment. Players in the market are offering digital hybrid fundus cameras, which can perform functionalities of both mydriatic and non-mydriatic cameras.

“Increasing need for better and accurate diagnosis is compelling manufacturers to incorporate newer technologies and develop novel hybrid fundus cameras, which is expected to fuel market growth,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on medical devices.

Global fundus cameras market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global fundus cameras market into the following products (non-mydriatic fundus cameras, hybrid fundus cameras, and mydriatic fundus cameras) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The non-mydriatic fundus cameras segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 60% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the highest share of the global fundus cameras market in 2017, accounting for a market share of approximately 45%. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to decrease by nearly 1% during 2018-2022.

