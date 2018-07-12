Thalassemia| A Pipeline Analysis Report 2018| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2018--Technavio has announced its latest pipeline analysis report on the . The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat thalassemia.

Thalassemia: Market overview

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder in which the body produces an abnormal form of hemoglobin. Hemoglobin is a protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen. The disorder can lead to the excessive destruction of red blood cells, thereby causing anemia. Thalassemia can be inherited from one parent or both the parents.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio , “Thalassemia is of two types, namely alpha-thalassemia and beta-thalassemia. Alpha-thalassemia occurs when there is a loss of two of the four alpha globin gene therapy variants from the body. Beta-thalassemia occurs when there is a decrease in the production of hemoglobin in the body.”

Thalassemia: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the thalassemia market based on therapies employed (monotherapy and monotherapy/combination therapy), RoA (oral, intravenous, subcutaneous, intraosseous, and unknown), therapeutic modality (gene therapy, small molecule, protein, biological, plant-derived, and unknown), targets for drugs under development (HSCs, HbF, TGF-beta proteins, TMPRSS6, HDAC1/2, glycine reuptake, hepcidin, iron, ferroportin, pyruvate kinase, and iron homeostatis), MoA (HbF stimulator, TGF-beta protein regulator, TMPRSS6 inhibitor, glycine reuptake inhibitor, iron chelator, hepcidin stimulator, ferroportin stimulator, pyruvate kinase stimulator, cell replacement, gene transfer, T lymphocyte replacement, and iron homeostatis), and recruitment status (recruiting and active, not yet recruiting).

Monotherapy includes the use of a single drug to treat a disorder or a disease. In the current pipeline, around 69% of the molecules that are being investigated for the treatment of thalassemia are monotherapy.

In case of oral RoA, the delivery of the drug substances is done through the mouth cavity. About 24.15% of the total molecules that are in the current pipeline are expected to be administered orally.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed RoA Therapeutic modality Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status Gender Age Recruitment volume

Key Companies

Type of players Company overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

