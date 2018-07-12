Ryan issues warning to ex-FBI lawyer defying subpoena

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan is warning former FBI lawyer Lisa Page that she must appear for a private interview with two House committees investigating the Justice Department or the House could take action against her.

Page's attorney said Tuesday that she wouldn't appear for a private interview Wednesday with the House Judiciary and Oversight and Government Reform committees, despite a subpoena.

The House can vote to hold people who defy subpoenas in contempt of Congress. Ryan said Wednesday the House will "do what we need to do to protect this branch of government."

Page exchanged text messages critical of Donald Trump with FBI agent Peter Strzok, who is testifying publicly Thursday. Page and Strzok both worked on the FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails and later on the Russia investigation.