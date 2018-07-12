Autism - A Pipeline Analysis Report 2018 | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2018--Technavio has announced its pipeline analysis report on the . The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat autism.

Autism: Market overview

Autism or autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a developmental disability that majorly affects the social interaction and communication of an individual. It is a combination of genetic and environmental factors that challenge an individual’s verbal skills and ability to respond. The major symptom of autism is repetitive behavior that affects information processing in the brain by altering nerve cells.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio , “Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder that is discovered during infancy and childhood. It is characterized by multiple impairments such as reduced eye contact, restricted interests, difficulties in communication, and repetitive behavior. Autism makes it difficult for autistic children to express themselves either through words, gestures, or common facial expressions.”

Autism: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the autism market based on therapies employed (monotherapy and unknown), RoA (oral, intranasal, IV, transdermal, transnasal, topical, and unknown), therapeutic modalities (small molecules, microbiome, stem cell, polyclonal antibody, peptide, protein, enzyme, and unknown), targets for drugs under development (GABA receptor, AMPA receptor, mGlu receptor, ADNP, cannabinoid receptor, chymotrypsin, dopamine-2 receptor, LPS, NMDA receptor, Nrf2 and NF-kB, oxytocin receptor, vasopressin receptor 1A, and unknown), and recruitment status (recruiting, active not recruiting, completed, not yet recruiting, and unknown).

Monotherapy includes the use of a single drug to treat a disorder or a disease. In the current pipeline, around 11 molecules that are being investigated for the treatment of autism are monotherapy.

In case of oral RoA, the delivery of the drug substances is done through the mouth cavity. About 13 molecules that are in the current pipeline are expected to be administered orally.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed RoA Therapeutic modality Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status Gender Age Recruitment volume

Key Companies

Type of players Company Overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

