ECB says bad loans still 'far too high' at eurozone banks

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank says it's taking further steps to address the problem of bad loans burdening bank finances.

Soured loans have hindered economic growth and complicated debate on how to strengthen the setup of the euro. The ECB said Wednesday it would set expectations for each financial institution on setting aside adequate reserves to cover business loans that aren't likely to be repaid on time or in full.

It said Europe's new system of banking regulation, in which supervision of the most significant banks was transferred to the ECB from national regulators, had already reduced bad loans from 8 percent of outstanding loans in 2014 to 4.9 percent last year.

Nevertheless, the ECB said that the current level of bad loans "remains far too high compared to international standards."