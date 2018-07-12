The Latest: 2nd drug company wants to intervene in execution

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on the execution of twice-convicted killer in Nevada (all times local):

9:20 a.m.

A second drug company is asking to intervene in a last-minute Nevada court hearing hours before a twice-convicted killer is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection.

Drug company Sandoz wants to join New Jersey-based drugmaker Alvogen in its objection to the Wednesday evening execution of Scott Raymond Dozier.

Sandoz produces the paralytic cisatracurium and the synthetic opioid fentanyl, which are two of the three drugs Nevada had planned to use on Dozier in a first-of-its-kind combination.

Alvogen produces the sedative midazolam, which Nevada Department of Prisons Brooke Santina says Wednesday was the first drug scheduled to be used on Dozier according to the protocol signed by department director James Dzurenda. She says she did not know of any alternative.

___

10:57 p.m.

A man scheduled to be executed in Nevada on Wednesday is steadfast in his desire to be put to death, but a final-hour lawsuit by a drug company could halt his lethal injection.

New Jersey-based Alvogen says in a lawsuit filed Tuesday it doesn't want its product used in "botched" executions.

Clark County District Court Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez scheduled a same-day hearing Wednesday morning to decide if Scott Raymond Dozier's execution can take place 11 hours later in the northeastern Nevada town of Ely.

A Nevada prisons spokeswoman did not comment.

Dozier has said repeatedly he wants to die and doesn't care if it's painful.

The lawsuit is the second legal challenge to an execution by a drug company in the U.S.

A previous challenge in Arkansas was unsuccessful.