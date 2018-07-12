Real Madrid defender Achraf Hakimi joins Dortmund on loan

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Morocco right back Achraf Hakimi is joining Borussia Dortmund on a two-year loan from Real Madrid.

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc says, "Hakimi is a young, very dynamic outside defender, who has already played at the highest level for the Moroccan national team and Real Madrid."

The 19-year-old Hakimi made nine appearances in the Spanish league and played in two Champions League games for Real Madrid last season.

He has made 13 appearances for Morocco, and was part of its World Cup team in Russia.

Hakimi is Dortmund's latest signing this offseason after Thomas Delaney (from Werder Bremen), Marius Wolf (Eintracht Frankfurt), Abdou Diallo (Mainz), Marwin Hitz (Augsburg) and Eric Oelschlaegel (Werder Bremen).

Also, Andriy Yarmolenko has left Dortmund for West Ham, which is paying a reported 20 million euros ($23.5 million) for the Ukraine winger.