Mouser Electronics and Grant Imahara Visit Futuristic Robot Hotel and Ponder Dawn of AI in New “Generation Robot” Video

In the newest video, Imahara visits the world-famous Henn na Hotel in Nagasaki, Japan, which is staffed almost exclusively by robots. Because the hotel employs very few human staff members, Imahara investigates how the hotel’s chief technology officer continually changes how the robots work based on the complexities of human–robot communication. The Generation Robot series is sponsored by Mouser’s valued suppliers Analog Devices, Intel®, Microchip Technology and Molex.

The high-tech social experiment at Henn na Hotel provides a rare, real-world glimpse into what Generation Robot means to modern and future communities and helps to answer a very realistic question: Are we prepared? The new video delves into various uncertainties of human-robot interaction (HRI), such as the ability of robots to adapt to unlimited HRI scenarios, problem-solving capabilities in humanistic scenarios, and the implications of successful or unsuccessful communication among a variety of human demographics.

“Innovation requires us to see what technology may be able to do in the future and then strive to make it happen today,” said Glenn Smith, President and CEO of Mouser Electronics. “There will always be hurdles and failures along the way, but true innovation results from pushing through and attaining what’s possible.”

“This amazing social experiment is giving the industry a unique insight into how people will eventually interact with robots on a daily basis. The technology certainly has some evolution, but I'm looking forward to the day when humans and robots can coexist as equals,” added Imahara.

Since 2015, Mouser’s Empowering Innovation Together program has been one of the most visible and recognized programs in the electronic component industry, featuring projects ranging from 3D printing objects in space to the amazing benefits of technologies that are Shaping Smarter Cities. For 2018, Mouser’s goal is to reach even more innovators around the globe with the Empowering Innovation Together program through the focus of how robots impact humanity.

To learn more about this and all of Mouser’s Empowering Innovation Together series, visit www.mouser.com/empowering-innovation and follow Mouser on Facebook and Twitter. To watch the new video, go to https://youtu.be/SOtPCX7Bs4o.

