Lighting Science Launches Good Day&Night Downlight

WEST WARWICK, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2018--Lighting Science ® today announced the release of a new daytime productivity and natural sleep cycle lighting solution. The Good Day&Night®Downlight combines the company’s popular, patented GoodDay ® and GoodNight ® LED spectrum technologies into a single, easy-to-use luminaire. The new downlight is a comprehensive solution that enables residential and commercial customers to optimize daytime alertness, while also enhancing their nighttime sleep environment.

Based on technology developed in collaboration with NASA to support the natural circadian rhythms of astronauts living onboard on the International Space Station, the Good Day&Night solution enables users to easily change between focus-enhancing and sleep-enhancing spectrums. The luminaire is controlled via a standard wall switch, or by a wireless switch accessory. Mounting kits are available for retrofit and new construction, providing living spaces with energy-efficient, circadian lighting for both day and night in any area of your home or workplace in a sleek, functional design.

“The new Good Day&Night Downlight delivers on the company's promise to engineer lighting solutions that provide peak visual performance and biological benefits,” Khim Lee, President, Lighting Science said. “Our human-centric lighting portfolio is leading the global shift in how lighting is applied in residential and commercial applications – our new products are at the forefront of the circadian lighting revolution.”

The first commercial installation of the Good Day&Night Downlight will be in New York City at Manhattan’s new luxury condominium development, Gramercy Square. Partnering with MNDFL, New York City’s premier mediation studio, the team worked collaboratively to create special wellness-focused amenity spaces. The downlight will be installed in the meditation room, and in several shared areas, offering residents healthy, biologically-balanced light.

“At Gramercy Square, integrated wellness is supported through a multi-dimensional approach to programming and meaningfully considered sensory experiences in our homes, gardens and amenities,” David Bistricer of Clipper Equity said. “The partnership with Lighting Science naturally aligns with our mission to contribute living innovation inspired by nature, connectivity and a healthy environment. We are proud to be among the first luxury condominiums to fully incorporate their Good Day&Night Downlights – let there be light!”

The Good Day&Night Downlight is available for purchase July 11, 2018 at www.lsgc.com.

