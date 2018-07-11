Sagan wins 1st hilly stage of Tour de France in sprint

QUIMPER, France (AP) — For the second time in this year's Tour de France, Peter Sagan has beaten Sonny Colbrelli in a sprint finish.

As opposed to the flatter Stage 2, his Stage 4 victory came at the conclusion of the race's first hilly route Wednesday.

Greg Van Avermaet took advantage of an intermediate bonus sprint to add two seconds to his overall lead, ahead of BMC teammate Tejay van Garderen.

Race favorite Chris Froome crossed safely in the main pack.

Sagan, the three-time reigning world champion, clocked nearly five hours over the challenging leg through Brittany, which contained five categorized climbs over a 204.5-kilometer (127-mile) route from Lorient to Quimper.

Belgian rider Philippe Gilbert, a former world champion, was third and moved up to third overall.

Froome trails Van Avermaet by 57 seconds in 15th spot.