Inland Real Estate Acquisitions, LLC Closes the Purchase of Two Medical Office Buildings in Arizona

OAK BROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2018--Inland Real Estate Acquisitions, LLC announced today that it negotiated and closed the purchase of two Swagel Wootton Hiatt Eye Centers, located in Mesa and Chandler, Arizona, approximately 20 miles east of Phoenix. Matthew Tice, senior vice president of Inland Real Estate Acquisitions, LLC, completed the deal, with assistance from David Neboyskey, vice president and associate counsel of The Inland Real Estate Group, LLC, Law Department, on behalf of an Inland affiliate.

Located at 220 South 63 rd Street in Mesa and 3940 South Alma School Road in Chandler, the properties provide a combined total of 25,340 square feet of medical office space and seven board-certified physicians. Specializing in a variety of eye care procedures, Swagel Wootton Hiatt Eye Centers offer patients laser cataract, corneal and retinal surgeries, corneal transplants, procedures for Descement’s Membrane Endothelial Keratoplaty and glaucoma and treatment of diabetic eye disease, macular degeneration and primary open-angle glaucoma.

“The properties’ ideal locations in two prominent Phoenix suburbs provide local and surrounding residents with convenient access to industry leading eye care experts and advanced medical technology,” said Tice. “The Mesa location’s recent upgrade and building expansion, combined with a well-known tenant and 15-year leases at both properties, made this transaction a prime example of the type of medical office properties we seek to acquire.”

To date, Inland Real Estate Acquisitions, LLC has facilitated more than $45 billion of purchases including retail centers, apartments, single-tenant properties and a total of more than $323 million in medical office buildings.

About Inland Real Estate Acquisitions, LLC

Inland Real Estate Acquisitions, LLC assists in identifying potential acquisition opportunities, negotiates acquisition-related contracts and acquires real estate assets for the various entities that are a part of The Inland Real Estate Group of Companies, Inc., one of the nation’s largest commercial real estate and finance groups, which is comprised of independent legal entities, some of which may be affiliates, share some common ownership or have been sponsored and managed by such entities or subsidiaries thereof (collectively, “Inland”). For additional information, please refer to Inland’s website at www.inlandgroup.com.

