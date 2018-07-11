Snap! Alligator tempted by frog captured in Indiana pond

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (AP) — An alligator that was hanging out in a northern Indiana retention pond has been captured after being lured to shore with a frog.

Brandon Crawford of Goshen tells WSBT-TV that he and a friend captured the reptile about 3 a.m. Wednesday and turned it over to police in Plymouth, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of South Bend. Crawford says he's from Texas, where gator hunting isn't unusual.

WNDU-TV reports the alligator is 2-3 feet (0.6-0.9 meters) long, and may have been a pet. The reptiles are usually found in the wild in southeastern states and can grow to 6 feet (1.8 meters).

Teenage boys fishing at the pond earlier this week said the alligator tried to eat their bait. Residents flocked to the pond to see "Ali" the alligator.