WineDirect and Tock Announce Strategic Partnership to Offer a Smarter Approach to Booking and Experiencing Tastings and Tours at Wineries Across North America

NAPA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2018--WineDirect and Tock today announce an exclusive partnership to fully integrate their innovative software systems to improve hospitality and sales at wineries throughout North America. Tock’s reservation system and WineDirect’s market-leading direct to consumer software will combine to provide better hospitality to millions of wine drinkers, whether on a visit to their favorite vineyard for tastings and tours, or making a purchase from home.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180711005216/en/

WineDirect's integration with Tock's reservation and CRM system provides deep customer insights, reduces no-shows, improves efficiency and increases sales. By knowing their guests' membership information and wine preferences before they walk in the door, wineries can offer the world-class hospitality their customers have come to expect. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“As wineries increasingly offer seated tastings, vineyard tours and culinary experiences, the need for a robust reservation system that integrates with our existing point of sale, wine club and CRM software has become clear,” said Joe Waechter, President and CEO of WineDirect. “Tock’s focus on facilitating high quality hospitality and customer experiences align closely with WineDirect’s philosophy and made them the obvious partnership choice. We are pleased to be able to offer these best-in-class tools to our winery clients.”

The integration between Tock and WineDirect will enable mutual clients to leverage deeper customer insights, improve efficiencies in the tasting room, reduce no-shows and increase direct to consumer (DTC) sales. "Together, Tock and WineDirect help us provide the most personalized tasting experiences,” said John Trant, Director of DTC Sales at Italics Winegrowers. “For the first time, our staff has a complete view of our guests in one screen with the insights to deliver exceptional hospitality that is expected from our winery.”

Tock provides the most advanced reservations and hospitality management system to restaurants, pop-ups and wineries in 18 countries and over 100 cities around the globe. World-class wineries are a natural and complementary extension of the culinary experiences that are booked via Tock, both on the web and on the Tock app. Michelin starred restaurants such as The French Laundry and Eleven Madison Park, and marquee Napa and Sonoma vineyards including Clos Pegase, Darioush, Viansa and dozens more, utilize Tock to manage tastings and tours, and better understand their guests’ desires.

“WineDirect is the clear industry leader with over 1,600 wineries and vineyards relying on their innovative software to sell and deliver wine,” said Tock CEO Nick Kokonas. “Tock is the bridge to connect wine lovers to their favorite vineyards for that special tasting or tour. Together, WineDirect and Tock provide a perfect and unique end-to-end solution that allows wineries to connect to their passionate consumers in an elevated and elegant way that matches the values of their brand.”

About WineDirect

WineDirect is the leader in winery direct-to-consumer (DTC) services including ecommerce, point-of-sale, wine club, fulfillment and marketplace distribution solutions. In an era of rapidly increasing consumer expectations, our unique end-to-end platform enables wineries to provide next-level service and create customer relationships that last. Serving more than 1,600 wineries worldwide, WineDirect is headquartered in Napa Valley with offices in Paso Robles, CA; Santa Maria, CA; Glenwillow, OH; Vancouver, BC; and McLaren Vale, Australia. Learn more about how we are helping wineries succeed with DTC at www.winedirect.com.

About Tock

Tock enables guests to book the best culinary experiences at restaurants, bars, wineries, pop-ups, and events across the globe. Tock offers the culinary industry a robust reservation, guest, and table management system that puts them in control of the booking process. The platform has standard and prepaid reservations, sophisticated hospitality and dynamic pricing tools, and allows guests to see everything a culinary destination has to offer, all in one place. Blueprints by Tock is the most flexible and dynamic way to visualize and plan a restaurant’s service and optimize its revenue, while setting the front of house up for success. Tock has processed over $290M of prepaid reservations in addition to millions of standard reservations in 18 countries around the globe. Find them all at exploretock.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180711005216/en/

CONTACT: WineDirect

Adrienne Stillman

marketing@winedirect.com

or

Tock

press@tockhq.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY ONLINE RETAIL DATA MANAGEMENT INTERNET SOFTWARE RESTAURANT/BAR RETAIL WINE & SPIRITS

SOURCE: WineDirect

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/11/2018 11:00 AM/DISC: 07/11/2018 11:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180711005216/en