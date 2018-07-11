Midscale Segment Leader Hampton by Hilton Opens 15 Hotels, Expanding Domestic and International Presence

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2018--Hampton by Hilton, Hilton’s (NYSE: HLT) upper-midscale brand and longtime category leader, announced the opening of 15 new properties, including Hampton Inn by Hilton Petaluma in California, Hampton by Hilton Antwerp Central Station in Belgium and Hampton Inn by Hilton Monterrey Apodaca in Mexico. The latest openings bolster the brand’s global portfolio of more than 2,345 properties.

The recent openings solidify Hampton’s strong international footprint, with 11 new hotels outside of the U.S. joining the portfolio, including brand firsts in Belgium, Northern Ireland and Munich, as well as seven new properties in China, where Hampton has the fastest growing pipeline of any international hospitality brand.

“Hampton’s consistent, best-in-class performance has been a driving force behind our continued growth and is one of the main reasons Entrepreneur recently recognized our brand among the Top Franchises of the 21stCentury,” said Shruti Gandhi Buckley, global head, Hampton by Hilton. “Our strong reputation for delivering a quality, value-driven lodging option to guests has also helped propel our brand forward, reflected by our robust pipeline of 610 hotels, the highest in brand history.”

Spotlight Property Openings:

Rounding out a strong first half of the year, Hampton by Hilton welcomed several openings across the globe, including:

Hampton Inn by Hilton Marathon – Florida Keys: The property is located in the heart of the Florida Keys, near local attractions such as the Dolphin Research Center and Sombrero Reef Marine Sanctuary. Guests can refresh in the hotel’s oceanfront pool, spa, and at the full-service Tiki Bar, serving delicious drinks and food. Hampton Inn by Hilton Petaluma : Set within the historic Petaluma Silk Mill, which was built in 1892, this adaptive re-use hotel in Sonoma County, California is in close proximity to an abundance of stores, restaurants and breweries near Downtown Petaluma. Hampton by Hilton Antwerp Central Station : The brand’s first property in Belgium offers guests modern accommodations including 63 optional Shabbat rooms and amenities like kosher breakfast and Digital Key. The hotel is surrounded by shopping and dining venues and local attractions including the Diamond District and Cathedral of Our Lady. Hampton by Hilton Monterrey Apodaca : The first dual-brand Hampton and Homewood Suites by Hilton property in Mexico, ideally located near Plaza La Fe, with convenient access for a drive to downtown Monterrey and attractions such as Santa Lucia riverwalk. Hampton by Hilton Munich City West : Part of the brand’s growing presence in Germany, and a first for the brand in the Bavarian Capital, this new, modern hotel is situated near local businesses, shops and Marienplatz, the central square.

Additional U.S. openings include Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Atlanta-Buckhead Place in Georgia and Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Rocky Hill-Hartford in Connecticut. The brand also opened Hampton by Hilton Belfast City Centre in the United Kingdom and seven new locations in China.

Every guest will enjoy the brand’s signature free, hot breakfast with healthy options; On the Run™ breakfast bags 1; and free Wi-Fi in every room. Digital Key access is also available at select properties. Hampton continues to lead the pack in terms of guest experience, with each Hampton hotel offering complete satisfaction with the 100% Hampton Guarantee®.

Hampton by Hilton is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 14 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard Wi-Fi. Members also enjoy popular digital tools available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using a Digital Key.

* Release includes Hampton openings from June 15, 2018 through July 11, 2018.

About Hampton by Hilton

As the No. 1-ranked lodging franchise for the past nine years, according to Entrepreneur ®, Hampton by Hilton, including Hampton Inn by Hilton and Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton, serves value-conscious and quality-driven travelers with more than 2,345 properties and more than 238,000 rooms in 21 countries and territories. High-quality accommodations and amenities, such as complimentary Wi-Fi, free hot breakfast, and On The Run TM breakfast bags, contribute to Hampton by Hilton ranking as a leader in its segment. Hampton by Hilton Team Members deliver friendly, authentic, caring and thoughtful service defined as Hamptonality. Each Hampton by Hilton hotel offers complete satisfaction with the 100% Hampton Guarantee ®. Hampton by Hilton is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 14 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else, free standard Wi-Fi , and digital amenities like digital check-in with room selection and Digital Key (select locations), available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app. For more information about Hampton by Hilton, visit www.hampton.com or news.hampton.com, and connect on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company, with a portfolio of 14 world-class brands comprising more than 5,300 properties with more than 863,000 rooms, in 106 countries and territories. Hilton is dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world’s most hospitable company by delivering exceptional experiences – every hotel, every guest, every time. The company's portfolio includes Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton and Hilton Grand Vacations. The company also manages an award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose exactly how many Points to combine with money, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else, and free standard Wi-Fi. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

