Expel Recognized In Gartner’s Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2018--Expel ( https://expel.io ), the 1 company that’s working overtime to disrupt single-clause press release intros, has been included in the “Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services” report by technology research firm, Gartner. 2 Expel was one of several vendors included in the report, which provides an overview of the managed detection and response (MDR) services market, along with research to help security and risk management leaders to determine whether MDR services are appropriate for their environments.

“We love acronyms,” said Dave Merkel, CEO at Expel. “Sometimes they can be tongue twisters, but MDR is easier to say than MSSP and we feel fortunate that it’s only three letters. The only thing better would have been if we got a vowel. Seriously, though, we think the report does a nice job summarizing how the managed service market is evolving and we hope everyone won’t be too annoyed that there are two acronyms for different flavors of managed security services.”

According to the report, “MDR services are filling the need of organizations of all sizes that lack internal security resources and expertise, and want to expand their investments beyond preventative security technologies to address their detection, response and 24/7 monitoring gaps.” The report predicts that “by 2020, 15% of organizations will be using MDR services, up from less than 5% today.” A full complimentary copy of the report, which provides an overview of providers and their MDR products, is available here: http://info.expel.io/gartner-market-guide-for-managed-detection-response-mdr-services

Earlier this year, Gartner named Expel a Cool Vendor in security operations and vulnerability management. 3 A full complimentary copy of the report, which includes an overview of why Gartner thinks each vendor is cool, their challenges and who should care is available here: http://info.expel.io/expel-named-cool-vendor-by-gartner.

As a side note, we’ll explain for those still unfamiliar with Expel that our analysts use customers’ existing security products to monitor their environment 24x7 and investigate suspicious activity. When Expel spots an attack the customer gets answers, written in plain English, that explain exactly what to do, including how to fix the root cause of problems that happen over and over again. Customers can watch investigations as they’re unfolding and take action immediately – all within a shared interface. The result is that we replace alerts with answers. It’s a new approach that we call transparent managed security. A complete overview of Expel’s offering is available at: https://www.expel.io/managed-security/.

1. Editor’s note –The following buzzwords were consciously uncoupled from this press release in no particular order: market-leading, next-generation, military grade intelligence, artificial intelligence, leveraging, powerful, platform, scalable, robust, space, changing threat landscape, end-to-end, actionable, AI, real-time, machine learning, state-of-the-art, best-of-breed, elite, continuous and purpose-built. We let environments stay, but we’re keeping an eye on it in case it tries anything funny.

2. Gartner, “Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services” Toby Bussa, Kelly M. Kavanagh, Sid Deshpande, Craig Lawson, Pete Shoard, 11 June 2018.

3. Gartner, “Cool Vendors in Security Operations and Vulnerability Management,” Kelly M. Kavanagh, Anton Chuvakin, Craig Lawson, Toby Bussa, Pete Shoard, 3 May 2018.

Gartner disclaimer Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Expel

Expel ( @expel_io ) provides transparent managed security. It’s the antidote for companies trapped in failed relationships with their managed security service provider (MSSP) and those looking to avoid the frustration of working with one in the first place. To learn more, check us out at https://www.expel.io.

