Milliken & Company Announces Leadership Transition

SPARTANBURG, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2018--Milliken & Company’s board of directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Halsey M. Cook Jr. as president and CEO effective September 1, 2018. J. Harold Chandler will return to his role as chair of the board of directors.

“The board of directors is confident that Halsey is the right leader for Milliken’s next era,” said current chair, president and CEO, Harold Chandler. “He has the experience to accelerate what is working very well today at Milliken and, importantly, introduce change where the organization can further leverage our emphasis on innovation, manufacturing excellence and customer care. He will lead an organization with a proven management team that knows how to translate strategy into effective execution and sustainable results. His experience in growing diversified, global businesses and his leadership style are an excellent fit for Milliken’s values, culture and commitment to the community.”

Cook’s 30-year career leading a wide range of large, diversified global businesses with significant manufacturing and distribution networks has prepared him to lead family-owned Milliken. His leadership roles in sales, marketing and product development have included international- and U.S.-based assignments across a variety of companies such as United Technologies and Legrand North America. Most recently, Cook was the president and CEO for Sonepar USA, a family-owned global distributor of electrical products and related solutions. These experiences provided opportunities for Cook to drive growth through organic innovation programs and strategic acquisitions. Cook has a B.A. in Economics and English from the University of the South and an MBA from the University of Virginia.

On joining the Milliken team, Cook commented, “I am honored and excited to have been selected to lead Milliken. It is an esteemed company with talented associates and an opportunity-rich future. I am looking forward to meeting the team and listening to their ideas and aspirations for the next chapter of Milliken & Company.”

About Milliken

For over 150 years, Milliken has been innovating with the purpose to explore, discover and create ways to enhance people’s lives. With expertise across a breadth of disciplines, including specialty chemicals, floor covering, and performance and protective textiles, we work around the world every day to add true value to people’s lives, improve health and safety, and help make this world more sustainable. For more information, visit www.milliken.com, and join us on Twitter (@MillikenandCo), Facebook and Instagram (@MillikenandCo).

