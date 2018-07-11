Kavanaugh works Capitol Hill, Dems warn of rightward tilt

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh returns to Capitol Hill Wednesday for a whirlwind round of meetings with key Republican senators as Democrats ramp up their efforts to block his confirmation.

Kavanaugh, the conservative appellate court judge President Donald Trump chose to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy, is set to meet separately with Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and other senators.

Democrats, as the Senate minority, have few options to block Kavanaugh. But they warn that confirming Kavanaugh will tilt the court rightward, potentially rolling back women's access to abortion and undoing aspects of the Affordable Care Act.

No date has been set for confirmation hearings.