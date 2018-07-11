ConocoPhillips Appoints Mr. Jeffrey A. Joerres to Its Board of Directors

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2018--ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) today announced that its board of directors has elected Mr. Jeffrey A. Joerres to serve as a board member.

Mr. Joerres served as chief executive officer of ManpowerGroup Inc. from 1999 to 2014, as chairman of the board from 2001 to 2014, and as executive chairman from May 2014 to December 2015. Mr. Joerres joined ManpowerGroup in 1993 and served as vice president of Marketing and senior vice president of European Operations and Marketing and Major Account Development.

“ConocoPhillips will benefit from Jeff’s extensive global leadership experience and substantial involvement on both public and private boards,” said Ryan Lance, chairman and chief executive officer of ConocoPhillips. “We are pleased to add a new director who brings key qualifications and skills to the current composition of the board and look forward to his guidance with respect to the company’s operations and interests.”

Mr. Joerres currently serves on the boards of The Western Union Company, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc., Boys and Girls Clubs of Milwaukee, BMO Harris Bradley Center and Kohler Co.

Mr. Joerres is a former director and chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago and has served as co-chair for the European and Indian World Economic Forums. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Marquette University’s College of Business Administration.

The appointment of Mr. Joerres increases the number of ConocoPhillips directors to 11, of which 10 are independent. Mr. Joerres will serve on the Audit and Finance Committee and the Committee on Directors’ Affairs of the ConocoPhillips board.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is the world’s largest independent E&P company based on production and proved reserves. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, ConocoPhillips had operations and activities in 17 countries, $71 billion of total assets, and approximately 11,200 employees as of March 31, 2018. Production excluding Libya averaged 1,224 MBOED for the three months ended March 31, 2018, and proved reserves were 5.0 billion BOE as of Dec. 31, 2017. For more information, go to .

