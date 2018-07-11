Commercial Laundry Machinery Procurement Report: Market Trends and Procurement Best Practices Insights Now Available from SpendEdge

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2018--Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, , has announced the release of their . This procurement market intelligence report offers supply market intelligence insights to identify the cost and volume drivers that help augment category growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180711005484/en/

Commercial Laundry Machinery Procurement Market Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

Our procurement reports for the offer a comprehensive analysis of the category growth drivers, supply market scenario, category pricing strategies, and top suppliers in the category. They also provide detailed information on the cost-saving opportunities and negotiation strategies to help buyers identify potential market opportunities.

“One of the procurement best practices for the buyers is to identify and collaborate with suppliers that offer customized financial assistance for the procurement and maintenance of laundry machines at competitive interest rates,” says SpendEdge procurement analyst Tridib Bora. “Also, buyers must ensure they maintain top-line growth by engaging with suppliers that can assist them in enhancing their revenue.”

Looking for more procurement insights from this report?

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the commercial laundry machinery market.

The rapid growth of hospitality and healthcare industries across the globe Rapid urbanization The rise in female employment rates

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only:

Report scope snapshot: Commercial laundry machinery market

Market Insights

Category spend growth Spend segmentation by region Regional spend dynamics To know more,

Category Pricing Insights

Overview of pricing models Comparison of pricing models Supply chain margins To know more,

Best Practices

Procurement excellence best practices Procurement best practices Sustainability practices To know more,

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, , provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button.

Related Reports:

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180711005484/en/

CONTACT: SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MANUFACTURING OTHER MANUFACTURING RETAIL SPECIALTY

SOURCE: SpendEdge

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/11/2018 10:00 AM/DISC: 07/11/2018 10:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180711005484/en