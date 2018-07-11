BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|12
|7
|.632
|—
|Connecticut
|10
|9
|.526
|2
|Atlanta
|9
|9
|.500
|2½
|Chicago
|7
|13
|.350
|5½
|New York
|5
|14
|.263
|7
|Indiana
|2
|17
|.105
|10
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|15
|6
|.714
|—
|Phoenix
|14
|7
|.667
|1
|Los Angeles
|13
|8
|.619
|2
|Dallas
|11
|8
|.579
|3
|Minnesota
|11
|8
|.579
|3
|Las Vegas
|9
|12
|.429
|6
___
|Tuesday's Games
Los Angeles 77, Seattle 75, OT
Dallas 101, Phoenix 72
Las Vegas 98, Chicago 74
|Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Washington, 11:30 a.m.
New York at Connecticut, 11:30 a.m.
Minnesota at Indiana, 12 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Dallas at Los Angeles, 3:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Phoenix at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.<