BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/11 22:01
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 12 7 .632
Connecticut 10 9 .526 2
Atlanta 9 9 .500
Chicago 7 13 .350
New York 5 14 .263 7
Indiana 2 17 .105 10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 15 6 .714
Phoenix 14 7 .667 1
Los Angeles 13 8 .619 2
Dallas 11 8 .579 3
Minnesota 11 8 .579 3
Las Vegas 9 12 .429 6

___

Tuesday's Games

Los Angeles 77, Seattle 75, OT

Dallas 101, Phoenix 72

Las Vegas 98, Chicago 74

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 11:30 a.m.

New York at Connecticut, 11:30 a.m.

Minnesota at Indiana, 12 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Los Angeles, 3:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Phoenix at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.<