BBC list shows men dominate top jobs despite pay promises

LONDON (AP) — A list of top earners at the BBC shows that men dominate the highest paid jobs despite pledges to grant women equal pay.

The BBC said Wednesday its top earner is soccer presenter Gary Lineker, who took home between 1.75 million pounds ($2.32 million) and 1.76 million pounds.

The BBC says recent changes aren't reflected in a list that compiled salaries until April and that the gender pay gap has been reduced by nearly a fifth over the past year.

The BBC has been struggling to address the issue, which was highlighted earlier this year when senior journalist Carrie Gracie quit her post as China editor to protest the company's gender pay gap. Over the past 12 months, the BBC has announced pay cuts for some of its male stars.