Policeman leaps into moving crane truck after crashes

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer leaped into a crane truck and stopped it after the intoxicated driver smashed into four vehicles on the Long Island Expressway.

Suffolk County police say the first vehicle was hit at around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday in Ronkonkoma.

The truck went about 9 miles and didn't stop, even when it was surrounded by police vehicles.

The driver finally surrendered when Officer Joseph Goss got out of his vehicle and jumped into the truck's passenger compartment.

Goss and three drivers were treated for minor injuries.

Newsday says it wasn't the officer's first heroic feat.

In December 2016, Goss dove into the open window of a slowly moving car and forced the gear shift into park. That impaired driver had a toddler in the backseat.

___

Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com