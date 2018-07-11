Infomart Data Centers Announces Sustainability Initiatives at Its Ashburn Facility

ASHBURN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2018--Infomart Data Centers, a national wholesale carrier-neutral data center provider, today announced progress on its sustainability initiatives. Now owned by Infomart, the former Dulles Technology Center in Loudoun County, Virginia, is the first purpose-built data center in the region. Demonstrating its commitment to environmental responsibility, Infomart has recycled in excess of 1.8 million pounds of steel, aluminum, copper, batteries and other materials in retrofitting the facility, and made donations with the proceeds to charities supporting the Northern Virginia population.

“A key business challenge is how to align Infomart’s sustainability strategy with that of our clients, and we have achieved this by recycling, reusing and repurposing whenever possible,” explained Dan Ephraim, Vice President of Sales, Infomart Data Centers. “Our core objective is to think beyond the traditional construct of sustainability and identify new ways to responsibly extend the life of the property. Clients can feel confident that our commitment to sustainability is well-aligned with their corporate objectives.”

A resilient and fortified facility, Phase 1 of Infomart Ashburn ’s development pipeline consists of three 2MW – 3MW, 10,000-square-foot data center suites, with the facility capacity totaling 18 MW. Infomart Ashburn features true 2N+1 IT critical power redundancy, allowing for concurrent maintenance without interruption, while leveraging the regional climate for maximum efficiency. Infomart will deliver real-time PUE metrics as well as mechanical and electrical infrastructure data through a Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) portal that will provide its clients maximum control and performance transparency.

“Infomart Data Centers demonstrates exemplary environmental responsibility to the Loudoun community through its sustainability initiatives,” stated Buddy Rizer, Executive Director, Loudoun Economic Development. “Infomart is setting the standard with its material recycling initiatives, commitment to energy efficiency and its contributions to charities supporting the local community. I salute them for being an involved and engaged member of the local community.”

The carrier-neutral Infomart Ashburn facility also features industry-leading physical security layers that demanding enterprise, cloud, and federal agencies require when selecting a partner to house their critical applications.

About Infomart Data Centers

Founded in 2006, Infomart Data Centers is an award-winning industry leader in building, owning and operating highly efficient, cost-effective wholesale data centers. Each of its national facilities meet or exceed the highest industry standards in all operational categories of availability, security, connectivity and physical resilience. Recognized for its consistent excellence, Infomart Data Centers is dedicated to maintaining its reputation of reliability and best-in-class management while offering flexible solutions to meet the needs of its clients.

Since the company’s inception, Infomart has demonstrated its commitment to environmental responsibility in designing and building energy-efficient and sustainable data centers for performance-driven organizations. Infomart Data Centers offers highly connected wholesale and colocation facilities in three Tier I markets throughout the United States, including San Jose, Calif.; Hillsboro, Ore.; and Ashburn, Va. For more information, please visit www.infomartdatacenters.com or connect with Infomart on Twitter and LinkedIn.

