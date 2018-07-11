Israel fires missile at drone that approached from Syria

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's military says it launched a Patriot missile at an unmanned aircraft that approached Israel's border from Syria.

The military said the missile intercepted the drone Wednesday but didn't elaborate.

Israeli media reported the aircraft had entered Israeli airspace.

It was not immediately clear who launched the drone. There was a similar incident a month ago and in February Israel shot down what it said was an Iranian drone that entered its airspace. It bombed Iranian targets in Syria in response.

Israel has warned Iran, which is allied with the Syrian government, against building up a military presence on its doorstep.