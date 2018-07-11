Five Ways Sports Analytics Will Change the Sports Industry | Quantzig

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2018--Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on the top five ways sports analytics will change the sports industry.

In today’s professional sports, a minute can change the course of the whole game. Also, there is high pressure on players and teams to monitor their performance for various sports due to the huge fan following for various teams. They are understanding the need for an exact performance tracking system that can help take remedial measures after reviewing accurate performance metrics. This is where competences such as sports analytics come into the game plan. Sports analytics can bring about a change when it comes to signing contracts, scoring touchdowns, or preventing injuries. Sports analytics uses sports associated data such as players’ statistics, weather conditions, and information from expert scouts to build predictive models around this data. In this blog, Quantzig has listed the top five ways sports analytics will change the sports industry.

Top ways sports analytics will change the sports industry

Live field data: At present, a huge amount of data is gathered manually during a game of sports matches. But since the actions take place at a rapid speed on the field or during a match, it becomes hard to track live data. Organizations such as MotionWorks Sports Solution makes RFID tags that are fixed to the equipment, ball, and even the players to track distance, movement, and speed. Fan preferences: Teams and ticket vendors are trying their best to offer the happiest and enjoyable experiences to fans viewing the match. They can use sports analytics to get to know the audience better and provide for their needs. Also, it becomes easier to give a better experience to followers using team specific mobile apps that provide fans with special content, in-seat concession ordering, and bathroom wait times. to know more about the top five ways sports analytics will change the sports industry. Coaching decisions: Coaches can use sports analytics to ascertain important and precise data sets that would help them regulate their tactics for better results on the field. Using this data, coaches and players can make more well-versed decisions that could decide wins and losses. They can also analyze the data from past matches or tournaments to frame a better game plan and remove the tactics that do not give favorable results. Visit , to view a comprehensive list of the top five ways sports analytics will change the sports industry.

