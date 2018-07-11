Supercharge Your Network – Aquantia Multi-Gig Ethernet Adapters for Gamers Now Available on Amazon

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2018--Aquantia, a leader in Multi-Gigabit Ethernet, is pumping new life into networked gaming. Today the company announced the availability of a special gamer edition AQtion AQN-107 Ethernet adapter, available exclusively on Amazon for an introductory price of $89.99. The AQN-107 10Gigabit adapter takes high-speed Multi-Gig networking to the next level, and the gamer edition provides exclusive access to new Aquantia gaming prioritization software. The AQtion AQN-107 gamer edition hardware is clad in classic black and comes with both full-height and half-height powder coated black brackets for the gamer who wants a beautiful, fragging machine.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180711005227/en/

Aquantia’s special gamer edition of the AQtion AQN-107 Ethernet adapter, available exclusively on Amazon for $89.99. (Graphic: Business Wire)

LK Bhupathi, Senior Director of Product Marketing at Aquantia: “We listened to feedback from the gaming community – they want easy access to high-performance Multi-Gig Ethernet hardware at competitive price points. Amazon provides us with the customer-focused approach that gamers and PC enthusiasts demand. Aquantia decided to kick off our Amazon presence with a special gaming edition of our 10G AQtion Ethernet Adapter combined with the beta version of Aquantia’s prioritization software so users can tightly control latency and lag.”

According to Jon Peddie Research’s most recent worldwide report on prebuilt and DIY gaming focused PCs – including upgrades and accessories – the market exceeded $30 billion for the first time in 2017. 1 At the same time sales of PC games made up 28% of the overall global games market value of $116 billion. 2 Selecting Amazon to reach this potentially lucrative market in North America was a simple choice. Amazon is responsible for 44% of all US e-commerce sales – or about 4% of all US retail sales. The most sales on Amazon – more than $8 billion – are created through the company’s consumer electronics division, which includes PCs and computer components. 3

The combination of the gamer edition AQN-107 with the new Aquantia software will allow gamers to prioritize gameplay over other LAN activity. The reduction in lag and latency provides the reaction time advantage which can mean the difference between living on to play more and a “Game Over” situation. Twitch streamers, in particular, will benefit from dynamically controlling both the upload and download speeds through the prioritization interface.

About the Gamer Edition AQtion AQN-107

The Gamer Edition AQtion AQN-107 in classic black supports 10GBASE-T Ethernet in compliance with the IEEE 802.3an standard. It is also backward compatible with legacy cabling and Ethernet standards and supports 5GBASE-T and 2.5GBASE-T Ethernet per the IEEE 802.3bz standard. By supporting PCI Express x4 with a single RJ45 port, AQtion NICs can easily upgrade most existing tower PCs, supplanting outdated Gigabit Ethernet. It also fully utilizes the bandwidth capabilities of the latest CPUs and GPUs. Go here to learn more about the gamer edition of the AQtion AQN-107.

About Aquantia

Aquantia is a leader in the design, development and marketing of advanced, high-speed communications ICs for Ethernet connectivity in the Data Center, Enterprise Infrastructure, Access and Automotive markets. Aquantia products are designed to cost-effectively deliver leading-edge data speeds for use in the latest generation of communications infrastructure to alleviate network bandwidth bottlenecks caused by the growth of global IP traffic and in emerging and demanding applications such as autonomous driving. Aquantia is headquartered in Silicon Valley. For more information, visit www.aquantia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in the press release that are not historical facts, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements relating to the potential benefits and market reach of Aquantia’s products. These statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those projected. Aquantia cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to the size and growth of the Aquantia’s potential markets and the ability to compete therein, as well as market demand for and performance of Aquantia’s products. For a discussion of these and other related risks, please refer to Aquantia’s recent SEC filings which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are based on Aquantia's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, Aquantia undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or changes in Aquantia's expectations.

(AQ-INV)

1https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2017/01/as-pc-sales-shrink-the-gaming-pc-market-grows-faster-than-expected/2https://www.gamesindustry.biz/articles/2017-12-20-gamesindustry-biz-presents-the-year-in-numbers-20173https://www.cnbc.com/2018/01/03/amazon-grabbed-4-percent-of-all-us-retail-sales-in-2017-new-study.html

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180711005227/en/

CONTACT: Aquantia Corporate Communications:

Diane Vanasse, 408-242-0027

dvanasse@aquantia.com

or

Aquantia Investor Relations:

Deborah Stapleton, 650-815-1239

deb@stapleton.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT ELECTRONIC GAMES TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS ONLINE RETAIL HARDWARE NETWORKS SOFTWARE RETAIL

SOURCE: Aquantia

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/11/2018 09:00 AM/DISC: 07/11/2018 09:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180711005227/en