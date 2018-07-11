PVH Launches E-Commerce Platform for Its Heritage Brands Business and Dress Furnishings Division

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2018--PVHCorp. (NYSE:PVH) today launched a centralized e-commerce platform for its Heritage Brands. Consumers can now shop PVH’s IZOD and Van Heusen brands through three distinct platforms, IZOD.com, VanHeusen.com and styleBureau.com, which allow consumers to purchase from all three sites in a single shopping bag.

Created to provide an inspirational and seamless shopping experience, the styleBureau e-shop curates a men’s dress furnishings and accessories offering across PVH’s IZOD, Van Heusen and EAGLE brands, in addition to an assortment of dress shirts and ties under the CALVIN KLEIN and TOMMY HILFIGER brands . The styleBureau e-shop additionally features a “tie match” tool that digitally coordinates the site’s 200-plus neckties with more than 100 dress shirt styles for effortless pairing.

The site will boast the broadest selection of PVH’s big and tall offerings, allowing all consumers accessibility to today’s fashions.

The website was built in partnership with design and innovation company, Firstborn.

“The PVH portfolio of brands is united in its mission to bring quality, ease and sophistication to daily life. With the introduction of our new, multi-platform e-commerce site, those traits now extend to an intuitive, online purchasing experience,” said Ken Duane, Chief Executive Officer, Heritage Brands.

About PVH

With a history going back over 135 years, PVH has excelled at growing brands and businesses with rich American heritages, becoming one of the largest apparel companies in the world. We have over 36,000 associates operating in over 40 countries and nearly $9 billion in annual revenues. We own the iconic ,,,,,*, , and Geoffrey Beene brands, as well as the digital-centric intimates brand, and market a variety of goods under these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed brands.

*The Speedo brand is licensed for North America and the Caribbean in perpetuity from Speedo International Limited.

