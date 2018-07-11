March Communications Names Parry Headrick Senior Vice President of Marketing & Communications

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2018--March Communications, an award-winning technology PR agency headquartered in Boston, today announced it has tapped veteran PR agency marketer Parry Headrick as senior vice president of marketing and communications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180711005021/en/

Parry Headrick joins March Communications (Photo: Business Wire)

Headrick joins March from Matter Communications, where he spent five years working closely with the leadership team to expand the company’s footprint nationally while attracting a spate of B2B and consumer clients. Prior to Matter Headrick resided in San Francisco where he served as vice president of marketing for Shift Communications, a national PR agency later acquired by Canadian firm National Public Relations. Both companies achieved multiple years of sustained growth with Headrick guiding the marketing and new business functions.

“March is continually evolving as an agency, both in terms of the caliber of the clients we attract and the diversity of the work that we do,” said March CEO Martin Jones. “We felt the time was right to take a firmer hold on our destiny as we look to accelerate our growth. Parry is a proven marketing leader with a deep understanding of today’s communications industry, and his experience guiding multiple national PR agencies through accelerated stages of growth is going to be invaluable.”

“I’m thrilled to join March at this key moment in its growth story,” Headrick said. “The talent and resources available to clients is simply outstanding, and I’m looking forward to introducing more tech companies to the breadth of March’s award-winning service offerings.”

For more on March’s growth, insights and approach, visit www.marchcomms.com.

About March Communications

March Communications is an award-winning tech PR agency with offices in Boston and Chicago. We partner with select technology and consumer brands to craft award-winning stories that bring innovation to life for companies, buyers and consumers.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180711005021/en/

CONTACT: March Communications

Liz S. Hosman, 617-960-9858

liz@marchcomms.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES COMMUNICATIONS MARKETING PUBLIC RELATIONS/INVESTOR RELATIONS OTHER COMMUNICATIONS

SOURCE: March Communications

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/11/2018 09:00 AM/DISC: 07/11/2018 09:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180711005021/en