WestLotto Consolidates Secondary Storage and Dramatically Reduces Administrative Overhead With Cohesity

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2018--Cohesity, the leader of hyperconverged secondary storage, today announced that WestLotto, Germany’s largest lottery provider and the control center for the transnational lottery Eurojackpot – including 18 European countries, has selected Cohesity as its secondary storage platform.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180711005190/en/

Thanks to the successful partnership, WestLotto was able to alleviate the complexity of its legacy backup and recovery solution and reduce its rising costs. Cohesity allowed WestLotto to shrink its recovery time for a mission-critical gaming transaction server (1.5 TB Linux VM) by up to 98 percent, from over 24 hours to a little more than 15 minutes.

Based on an extensive proof-of-concept initiated and led by Computacenter, working very closely with Cohesity, WestLotto selected Cohesity and its partner Computacenter over a legacy vendor with a long history in backup and recovery for virtual environments.

For WestLotto, choosing Cohesity meant not only providing its customers and users with the highest level of security, privacy, and discretion throughout the game process, but also having access to a complete, well-rounded solution with capabilities that include global dedupe, global search, and virtual machine (VM) cloning. Cohesity allows deduplication across workloads: SAP, Oracle, DB2, MySQL. These workloads run on Linux / Window VMs (vSphere) and physical servers, which are consolidated on Cohesity DataPlatform.

WestLotto also wanted to find ways to develop products faster while reducing the time spent on backup and recovery. WestLotto deployed four Cohesity C2500 hyperconverged node appliances in each of its data centers, with Cohesity DataProtect backup and recovery software and Cohesity DataPlatform. The Cohesity test/dev and cloning capabilities help the WestLotto team accelerate the development of new applications.

“Because of a very complex licensing model, we got used to seeing our license and maintenance costs increase on a regular basis with our legacy system. In addition to the lower TCO, further benefits of deploying Cohesity became apparent to us,” said Dr. Frank Wallow, department head, IT production, WestLotto. “The pay-as-you-grow model is perfect for our needs, and offers real competitive value from a management point of view. With Cohesity, our IT team is able to concentrate on applications and availability for our customers, not on backup and restore. Cohesity’s technology and its ease of use convinced us to change providers. We are very happy with our new system and we are looking to expand the number of VMs backed up by Cohesity.”

The volume of data being processed and written onto the tape libraries by WestLotto’s legacy system reached several terabytes every day. Thanks to Cohesity deduplication, the data volume has been reduced to less than 100 gigabytes per day, resulting in considerable savings. In addition, the hyperconverged Cohesity solution is scalable for the future.

Additional Resources

About Cohesity

Cohesity makes your data work for you by consolidating secondary storage silos onto a hyperconverged, web-scale data platform that spans both private and public clouds. Enterprise customers begin by radically streamlining their backup and data protection, then converge file and object services, test/dev instances, and analytic functions to provide a global data store. Cohesity counts many Global 1000 companies and federal agencies among its rapidly growing customer base and was named to Forbes’ “Next Billion-Dollar Startups 2017,” LinkedIn’s “Startups: The 50 Industry Disruptors You Need to Know Now,” and CRN’s “2017 Emerging Vendors in Storage” lists. For more information, visit our website and blog, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and like us on Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180711005190/en/

CONTACT: Cohesity

Jenni Adair, 650-400-1871

Head of Corporate Communications

jenni@cohesity.com

or

BOCA Communications for Cohesity

cohesity@bocacommunications.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES EUROPE NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA GERMANY

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT INTERNET NETWORKS SOFTWARE

SOURCE: Cohesity

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/11/2018 09:00 AM/DISC: 07/11/2018 09:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180711005190/en