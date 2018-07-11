Suspects in Azerbaijani police officers' killing identified

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Officials in Azerbaijan say they have identified the suspects accused of stabbing to death two senior police officers in a clash with protesters in the ex-Soviet nation.

Azerbaijan's Interior Ministry said Wednesday that a search for the two suspects is under way. It said the officers were stabbed to death while confronting about 200 demonstrators gathered outside the local administration headquarters in the western city of Ganja late Tuesday. Police dispersed the protest and detained 40 participants.

The protest in Ganja erupted while President Ilham Aliyev was traveling abroad. His aide, Ali Hasanov, warned that those seeking to destabilize the Caspian Sea nation will face a severe punishment.

Azerbaijani media said the protest was over the arrest of a man accused of attacking Ganja's mayor, Elmar Veliyev.