Citi and American Airlines Offer Easy Ways to Earn Miles with New No-Annual-Fee AAdvantage MileUp℠ Card

NEW YORK & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2018--Citi and American Airlines are launching the AAdvantage MileUp SM card, a new no-annual-fee credit card for consumers to turn everyday spending into exciting travel experiences.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180711005472/en/

Citi and American Airlines are launching the new no-annual-fee AAdvantage MileUp card.

Starting July 22, the AAdvantage MileUp SM card will offer cardmembers easier ways to earn miles, including:

2 AAdvantage miles for every $1 spent on eligible American Airlines purchases and at grocery stores, along with 1 mile for every $1 spent on all other purchases A limited-time offer for new cardmembers of 10,000 AAdvantage bonus miles and a $50 statement credit after spending $500 in purchases within the first three months of opening an account*

“As a new approach to support everyday spending, we’re excited to offer a different type of credit card in partnership with American Airlines — one that enables cardmembers to earn more miles and travel rewards through trips to the supermarket,” said Valerie Greer, Head of Co-Brand Partnerships, Citi Cards. “Vacations are memory-making experiences, and the AAdvantage MileUp card can help consumers take that dream trip or mini break simply through day-to-day purchases.”

“We know our customers are looking forward to taking their next trip, and American’s and Citi’s new no-annual-fee card gives more customers a way to put that travel on the calendar sooner,” said Bridget Blaise-Shamai, American’s Vice President of Loyalty & Customer Insights. “The AAdvantage MileUp card is an excellent addition to our portfolio of co-branded credit card offerings that deliver benefits for every cardmember.”

Cardmembers who currently have the Citi / AAdvantage Bronze card will also begin earning 2 AAdvantage miles for every $1 spent on eligible American Airlines purchases and at grocery stores, along with 1 mile for every $1 spent on all other purchases made on or after July 22. They will receive the new AAdvantage MileUp SM card when their current Citi / AAdvantage Bronze card expires.

In addition to the new AAdvantage MileUp SM card, Citi and American have recently introduced new benefits on certain other cards to continuously ensure they are best meeting the needs of customers. As well as providing a free checked bag on domestic itineraries and preferred boarding, these existing cards now have additional unique benefits:

Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select Card: Double miles at restaurants and at gas stations and a $100 American Airlines flight discount after spending $20,000 in purchases during the cardmembership year and after renewal of the card. CitiBusiness / AAdvantage Platinum Select Card: Many travel and business benefits, such as double miles at gas stations, on certain telecom and cable spending, car rentals, and 25 percent savings on American Airlines inflight WiFi purchases when using the card.

All Citi / AAdvantage cards include 25 percent savings when using the card for food and beverage purchases on American Airlines flights, and access to purchase presale tickets and VIP experiences for thousands of events each year through Citi Private Pass.

For more information regarding the AAdvantage MileUp SM card, including benefits, terms and how to apply for the card, visit citi.com/getaway.

*The AAdvantage MileUpSMcard limited-time offer that allows certain cardmembers to earn10,000 bonus miles and a $50 statement credit with qualifying purchases will be offered for certain new accounts only by applying through Citi.com, Citicards.com and AA.com, in addition to select partner channels. Please see offer terms and conditions for more information.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines and American Eagle offer an average of nearly 6,700 flights per day to nearly 350 destinations in more than 50 countries. American has hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. American is a founding member of the one world alliance, whose members serve nearly 1,000 destinations with 14,250 daily flights to 150 countries. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL. In 2015, its stock joined the S&P 500 index. Connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180711005472/en/

CONTACT: Media:

Citi

Jennifer Bombardier, 718.248.4652

jennifer.bombardier@citi.com

or

American Airlines

Sunny Rodriguez, 817.291.5714

sunny.rodriguez@aa.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK TEXAS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER CONSUMER TRANSPORT AIR TRAVEL DESTINATIONS VACATION LODGING TRANSPORTATION OTHER TRAVEL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES BANKING FINANCE OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES CONSUMER

SOURCE: Citi

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/11/2018 09:00 AM/DISC: 07/11/2018 09:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180711005472/en