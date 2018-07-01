  1. Home
  2. Environment

Earthquake rattles Southern Taiwanese city of Tainan

Tremor struck just 5.6 km under the surface

  3507
By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/11 21:06

A 4.3 earthquake hit Tainan City Wednesday evening (image courtesy of the Central Weather Bureau).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A magnitude-4.3 earthquake rattled Tainan City Wednesday evening, but no immediate damage or casualties were reported.

In February 2016, 117 people died in the city, most of them after an apartment building collapsed in a magnitude-6.4 earthquake.

The epicenter of Wednesday’s tremor hit particularly close to the surface, just 5.6 kilometers deep, the Central Weather Bureau reported.

The quake struck at 8:41 p.m. in the city’s Annan District, 6.5 km northwest from the city government.

Its intensity reached 5 in the Yongkang District, four in the Tainan city center, but was also felt from Changhua in Central Taiwan to Pingtung City in the south, reports said.
earthquake
quake
Tainan
Central Weather Bureau

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan weather expert sees one typhoon a week
2018/07/12 14:47
Typhoon Maria downgraded from super typhoon just before hitting Taiwan
2018/07/10 19:29
Heat warning issued for 5 counties across Taiwan
2018/07/08 17:20
1,554 kg mango shaved ice in south Taiwan shatters world record 
2018/07/08 15:06
Super Typhoon Maria might make landfall in Northern Taiwan
2018/07/07 17:13