Automotive Gears Procurement: Top Suppliers and Procurement Insights Now Available from SpendEdge

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2018--Global procurement market intelligence advisory firm, , has announced the release of their . This procurement research report offers insights into the cost-saving oportunities, cost and volume drivers, and top automotive gears suppliers. The insights offered will help category managers and procurement professionals to reduce their spend.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180711005381/en/

Automotive Gears Procurement. (Photo: Business Wire)

SpendEdge’s procurement reports for the category offer a comprehensive analysis of the supply market – both from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers. An analysis of the pricing models and sustainability practices is also offered in the reports to help companies and procurement teams reduce their category spend.

“Procuring automotive gears from suppliers who have facilities in low-cost countries is one of the procurement best practices to optimize and reduce spend,” says SpendEdge procurement expert Angad Singh. “Also, evaluating suppliers on their capability to collaborate and innovate design and product performance will help category managers reduce expenses.”

Looking for more procurement insights from this report?

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influecing the global category spend for the automotive gears market.

High demand for energy efficient gear units Rising sales of electric vehicles Implementation of stringent emission regulations

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only:

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts for bundled report purchases. Buy TWO reports at discounted rates and get the THIRD one for FREE.

Report scope snapshot: Automotive gears market

Category Pricing Insights

Total cost of ownership analysis Overview of pricing models Comparison of pricing models To know more,

Market Insights

Category spend growth Spend segmentation by region Regional spend dynamics To know more,

Market Insights

Category spend growth Spend segmentation by region Regional spend dynamics To know more,

Best Practices

Procurement best practices Sustainability practices To know more,

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, , provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button.

Related Reports:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180711005381/en/

CONTACT: SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: AUTOMOTIVE OTHER AUTOMOTIVE

SOURCE: SpendEdge

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/11/2018 08:36 AM/DISC: 07/11/2018 08:35 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180711005381/en