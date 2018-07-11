Fired Romanian prosecutor has new job fighting terrorism

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania's most high-profile prosecutor, who was removed this week as the country's chief-anti-corruption prosecutor amid allegations of misconduct, has a new job fighting organized crime and terrorism.

The Superior Magistrates Council said Wednesday Laura Codruta Kovesi has been appointed a prosecutor at the anti-organized crime agency in the central city of Sibiu.

Kovesi was named prosecutor general in 2006, but gained international recognition as the chief prosecutor at the National Anti-Corruption Directorate, a position she held for five years until Monday.

Under her leadership, the agency successfully prosecuted lawmakers, ministers and other top officials for bribery, fraud, abuse of power and other corruption-related offenses.

Although popular with ordinary Romanians, she attracted many enemies among politicians, particularly members of the ruling Social Democratic Party.

Romania's top court ordered her dismissal over accusations of incompetence.