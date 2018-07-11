Coffee and conservation: Mozambique tries both on a mountain

MOUNT GORONGOSA, Mozambique (AP) — Conservationists on Mozambique's Mount Gorongosa are encouraging farmers to grow coffee in the shade of hardwood trees as a way to improve their lot and reverse deforestation at the same time.

It is among the more politically delicate conservation efforts in southern Africa, a bid to convince farmers to abandon old-slash-and-burn methods of farming and commit to a crop that initially takes several years to harvest, while maintaining government support in an opposition-controlled area.

The threat of drought and climate change also loom over a project driven by the idea that human development and ecological restoration must work in concert if there is any hope for both to succeed.