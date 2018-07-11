India asks top court to decide on law criminalizing gay sex

NEW DELHI (AP) — India's government is asking the country's top court to repeal or keep a controversial law that criminalizes homosexual acts.

Government attorney Tushar Mehta says the court should rule on the issue of consensual sexual acts between two adults.

The Supreme Court is hearing petitions by activists challenging the law that makes gay sex punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Activists had cheered in 2009 when the New Delhi High Court declared the law unconstitutional. But the judgment was overturned in 2013 when the top court decided that repealing the law should be left to Parliament.

Homosexuals have gained a degree of acceptance, but being gay is still largely seen as shameful.