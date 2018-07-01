Survey: Most people think world is more dangerous than it was 2 years ago

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- According to survey data from the Global Challenges Foundation, a majority of people surveyed believe the world is currently more dangerous than it was two years ago.



The survey, which was released July 10, includes respondent data from 10,030 people spread out over ten countries. According to the results six out of ten people believe that dangers in the world have increased compared to two years previous.

The polling for the survey was conducted by the polling firm Comres in April of this year. The ten countries where the survey was conducted were Australia, Brazil, China, Germany, India, Russia, South Africa, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States.



The Global Challenges Foundation reportedly promotes discussion on the dangers threatening humanity, in an effort to work towards solutions.



Reuters, citing the survey, says that many people perceive the world as more dangerous today than it was two years ago “as concerns rise over politically motivated violence and weapons of mass destruction.”



However, it should be noted that despite the very real threat of nuclear weapons, religiously motivated terrorism, and civil unrest in some regions of the world, and of course, China’s regular threats of violence directed towards Taiwan, there is still plenty of data to suggest that violence and war are actually on the decline in the modern world in view of historical trends, as opposed to surveys of popular perceptions.