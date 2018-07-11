  1. Home
1 dead, 8 injured from Typhoon Maria in Taiwan

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/11 17:33

Fallen branches on Taipei street. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- One person has reportedly died and eight people have been injured as the result of Typhoon Maria, according to TVBS and the Central Emergency Operation Center.  

A man in New Taipei City accidentally fell to his death while inspecting his doors and windows early this morning (July 11) as wind gusts buffeted his home, marking the first reported death from Typhoon Maria, reported TVBS.

As of 2 p.m. this afternoon, the Central Emergency Operation Center reported eight people, all concentrated in northern Taiwan, had suffered minor injuries as a result of Typhoon Maria. The injured included seven men and one woman, whose injuries were mainly caused by being hit by tree branches or falling off their scooters. 
