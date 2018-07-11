  1. Home
  2. World

Philippine President apologizes to God over ‘stupid’ remarks

Meanwhile he urged religious groups not to attack the government using the name of God

By Huang Tzu-ti,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/11 17:37

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte at National Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise Summit 2018 (Photo by Presidential Communications Operations Offi

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In a dinner meeting with Jesus Is Lord Church Worldwide (JILCW) Founder Bro. Eddie Villanueva on July 10, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he had apologized to God, in an apparent move to address criticism against him after he made controversial remarks calling the Lord stupid.

“Sorry, God,” Duterte was quoted as saying by Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo, who was at the meeting. According to Panelo, the President also said his God was "all forgiving and all kind" and not one to "create chaos and discredit others," ABC-CBN reported.

A video clip released by the Presidential Communications Operations Office on July 11 showed that Duterte called on religious groups never to assault the administration using the name of God. "There is a separation of church and state. Do not use God to attack (the government)," he said. "That's not what God wants," reported CNN.

Duterte, known for his offhand remarks, questioned in a speech last month how God could allow Adam and Eve to ruin his "perfect" creation through eating the forbidden fruit. The President said, "Who is this stupid God?,” ABC-CBN wrote.

The tirade has since drawn criticisms from religious groups across the country, with some describing the statements as “blasphemous." A series of actions have been taken to appease the religious figures, including the creation of a panel to hold talks with Church leaders to defuse tension between the church and state.  
Rodrigo Duterte
Philippines
religion

RELATED ARTICLES

Philippine President Duterte willing to step down if new constitution approved
2018/07/10 11:00
Taiwan News asks 'What do Taiwanese people think of the Philippines?'
2018/07/07 22:14
The Paradox of Duterte’s Foreign Policy
2018/07/07 13:00
Confirmed: Communist plot to overthrow Duterte in the Philippines
2018/07/05 13:04
Second Philippine mayor assassinated in two days
2018/07/04 17:43