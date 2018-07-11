Managers sentenced over Turkey's worst mine disaster

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A Turkish court has sentenced managers and employees of a mine in western Turkey to between 15 and 22 years in prison for the deaths of 301 miners in the country's worst mining disaster.

The miners were killed in 2014 by a fire that raged inside the coal mine in Soma, western Turkey. The tragedy exposed poor safety standards and superficial government inspections in Turkey's mines. More than 160 other people came out of the mine with injuries.

The court on Wednesday found the CEO, technical director, operations manager and supervisor of Soma Komur Isletmeleri A.S. guilty of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced them to between 18 and 22 years each, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported. The company's owner, Can Gurkan, was given 15 years.