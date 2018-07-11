  1. Home
Courts finds suspect in neo-Nazi trial guilty of 10 killings

By  Associated Press
2018/07/11 16:06

MUNICH (AP) — A Munich court has found the main defendant in a high-profile neo-Nazi trial guilty of murder over the killing of 10 people — most of them migrants — gunned down between 2000 and 2007 in a case that shocked Germany.

Judges on Wednesday sentenced Beate Zschaepe to life in prison.

The 43-year-old was arrested in 2011, shortly after her two accomplices were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide. Together with the men, Uwe Mundlos and Uwe Boehnhardt, she had formed the National Socialist Underground, which pursued an ideology of white racial supremacy by targeting migrants, mostly of Turkish origin.

Authorities for years failed to attribute the killings and two bomb attacks to a far-right group, instead investigating nonexistent gangland ties of the victims.