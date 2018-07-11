Woman trapped for 14 hours on sea slope during Typhoon Maria rescued in eastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A female taxi driver who stopped by the side of the road in eastern Taiwan's Hualien soon found herself clinging for her life of the ledge of a sea slope overnight as Typhoon Maria buffeted the country before finally being rescued 14 hours later, reported CNA.

While driving near the 170 km mark of Suhua Highway on her way to Taipei from Hualien at about 5 p.m. yesterday (July 10), and after coming out the north exit of the Daishimizu Tunnel, a female taxi driver in her 50s decided to pull over to the side of the road at the edge of a steep seaside slope to take photos of the approaching typhoon. However, she dropped her purse on the other side of the guardrail and when she tried to climb over it, she lost her footing and fell approximately 30 meters down the slope, before landing on a small ledge, preventing her from plummeting into the roaring surf and jagged rocks below.

As there were no witnesses to her fall, she was forced to wait out the storm overnight. It was not until 7:18 a.m. this morning, when the roads were no longer blocked, that a male motorist surnamed Fang, who had stopped by the side of the road to stretch his legs, heard a woman's cries for help and spotted her on the ledge. Fang then immediately alerted authorities.

After being rescued, Lee was found to have only suffered minor bruises on her limbs and was sent to the Hualien Armed Forces General Hospital for treatment.



Fireman starts to rappel down to trapped woman. (CNA image)